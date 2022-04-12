YARMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker is set to hold a ceremonial signing of Nero’s Law on the 4-year anniversary of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon’s death.

Under the law, paramedics and other medical personnel can treat and transport K-9s injured in the line of duty. Baker officially signed the bill into law in February.

The legislation was named after Nero, who was shot the same day his handler Gannon was shot and killed in 2018. Both were shot while attempting to serve a warrant at a home in Barnstable, according to police.

Thomas Latanowich, 33, was later found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting.

The bill still requires emergency crews to treat and transport people first before K-9s.

The ceremony is set to be held at the Yarmouth Police Department headquarters Tuesday at 12 p.m.