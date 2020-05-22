Baker to deliver televised commencement address for Class of 2020

BOSTON (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker will deliver a commencement address to the Class of 2020 as part of the state’s televised celebration.

The commencement is a celebration for graduating seniors from the 668 public and private schools across the state and will be aired on WGBH at 7:30 p.m. on June 9.

Students from across the Commonwealth will give valedictorian-like speeches prepared in collaboration with the Boston youth writing and publish nonprofit organization, 826 Boston.

Members of the Boston Pops Orchestra will perform “Pomp and Circumstance” for the ceremony.

The celebration will feature remarks from Jason and Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots, members of the Boston Red Sox and Celtics, and a number of celebrities with Massachusetts ties, including singer Rachel Platten, actor Steve Carell and more.

“Graduation ceremonies are important milestones in a young person’s life that deserve to be celebrated,” Baker said. “While we cannot gather in the traditional way, we want to recognize, celebrate and salute Massachusetts’ Class of 2020 for their accomplishments and their resiliency during these difficult times. We are very thankful to WGBH for working with us to help do that.”

WGBH plans to also stream the program on its website and social media platforms. The program will be made available to other television stations in the state as well, including community access channels.

