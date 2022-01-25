Baker to deliver final State of the Commonwealth address at 7 pm

BOSTON (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker is set to deliver his final State of the Commonwealth on Tuesday from the Hynes Convention Center, instead of the usual spot in the House chamber of the State House.

The Hynes Center served as a mass vaccination site, and was where Baker got his first dose last April.

The outgoing governor is likely to talk about the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and also how he will handle the year ahead.

Baker’s address is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on WPRI.com.

