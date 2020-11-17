Baker taps Judge Serge Georges Jr. for state’s high court

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated Boston Municipal Court Judge Serge Georges Jr. to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

“Judge Georges has served on the Boston Municipal Court with great distinction and treats all those that come before him with dignity and respect,” Baker said. “His unique voice and real world experiences will improve the quality of discussion and debate on the Commonwealth’s highest court and I am pleased to nominate him.”   

The Republican has now nominated all seven members of the state’s high court. He described all seven as “rock stars.”

The nomination of Georges — who is Black and the son of Haitian immigrants — follows Baker’s choice of Kimberly Budd to be the court’s first Black female chief justice and Dalila Argaez Wendlandt to be the court’s first Latina justice.

If all are confirmed, it would mark the first time three justices of color would be serving on the court.

