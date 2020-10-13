CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Baker: State ready for any uptick in COVID-19 cases in fall

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — A recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts doesn’t amount to a new surge of the disease caused by the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

Baker said “there’s no question that there will be more cases this fall” but added the state has done the work needed to prepare for any increase in the coronavirus.

Massachusetts residents have taken important steps to contain the disease and Baker urged them to continue practicing health protocols like wearing masks and social distancing.

He also said there’s no evidence indoor dining and other regulated indoor activities are driving the uptick in cases.

The Mass. Department of Public Health reported 632 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 12 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths.

Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

10/8/2020: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour