Baker: State ready for any uptick in COVID-19 cases in fall

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — A recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts doesn’t amount to a new surge of the disease caused by the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

Baker said “there’s no question that there will be more cases this fall” but added the state has done the work needed to prepare for any increase in the coronavirus.

Massachusetts residents have taken important steps to contain the disease and Baker urged them to continue practicing health protocols like wearing masks and social distancing.

He also said there’s no evidence indoor dining and other regulated indoor activities are driving the uptick in cases.

The Mass. Department of Public Health reported 632 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with 12 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths.

Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »