Baker: State reaches goal of 4.1M residents fully vaccinated

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has reached its goal of fully vaccinating 4.1 million residents against the coronavirus.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the benchmark Tuesday on Twitter, and also thanked health care workers and vaccine clinic volunteers.

Baker’s announcement came on the same day the White House acknowledged that President Joe Biden will fall short of reaching his goal of vaccinating 70% of all American adults with at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

Massachusetts has been closing its mass vaccination sites in favor of smaller, more targeted vaccination clinics.

There are still about 900 locations in the state to get a shot.