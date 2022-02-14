BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed into law a $101 million supplemetal budget to boost coronavirus testing across the state, provide masks in a variety of settings, and provide additonal funding for a state COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave program.

The budget signed over the weekend provides about $76 million for testing as well as masks for schools, nursing homes, early intervention workers, and homeless shelters.

The sick leave program, which also got an additional $25 million boost, provides reimbursements to companies that provide paid sick leave for COVID-19-related reasons.