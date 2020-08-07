CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Baker: Rhode Islanders can cross border to buy groceries

BOSTON (WPRI) — Those wondering if they can cross the Rhode Island–Massachusetts border to run errands now that Gov. Charlie Baker’s new travel restrictions are in effect finally have an answer.

During his COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Baker said people who live near the border can cross it to shop as long as they wear a face covering, keep their distance from others, and go home afterwards.

Earlier this week, Baker removed Rhode Island from the list of states exempt from his recent travel order due to increases in the state’s positive test rate and cases per 100,000.

Under the order, anyone anyone visiting or returning to Massachusetts from a state deemed “high-risk” for COVID-19 must fill out a travel form prior to arrival and quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative test result administered within the previous 72 hours.

Violations may result in a fine of $500 per day.

A number of Eyewitness News viewers wrote into 12 Responds to inquire about shopping over the border, saying it wasn’t made clear on Mass.gov.

Baker admitted Friday that he hadn’t read the specific language on the website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

