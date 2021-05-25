Baker proposes legislation to extend some emergency measures

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Charlie Baker_523632

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, during a rededication ceremony for the repaired New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston. One of the glass panes in the memorial was damaged by a vandal last month. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is filing legislation to extend several pandemic-related emergency measures put in place via executive order that are set to expire next month when the state of emergency will end.

The administration said Tuesday the legislation proposes extending measures providing for a temporary suspension of certain open meeting law requirements, special permits for expanded outside dining at restaurants, and billing protections for COVID-19 patients.

Most pandemic restrictions, including business capacity limits and mask-wearing rules, will be rescinded on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 5/21/2020: Ruth Ben-Artzi, Associate Professor of Political Science at Providence College, RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams