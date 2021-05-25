Baker proposes legislation to extend some emergency measures

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker speaks, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, during a rededication ceremony for the repaired New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston. One of the glass panes in the memorial was damaged by a vandal last month. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is filing legislation to extend several pandemic-related emergency measures put in place via executive order that are set to expire next month when the state of emergency will end.

The administration said Tuesday the legislation proposes extending measures providing for a temporary suspension of certain open meeting law requirements, special permits for expanded outside dining at restaurants, and billing protections for COVID-19 patients.

Most pandemic restrictions, including business capacity limits and mask-wearing rules, will be rescinded on Saturday.