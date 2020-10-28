Baker pans ranked voting; will it matter with 1.8M votes in?

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says he’s not a fan of ranked choice voting, which is on the ballot in Massachusetts.

But with more than a third of registered voters already casting ballots, the Republican governor’s opposition may not make much of an impact.

After months of steering clear of the debate around a statewide referendum, Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito issued a joint statement Tuesday urging a “no” vote on Question 2.

But it’s unclear how much of an impact their opposition will have.

Secretary of State William Galvin says more than a third of the state’s registered voters already have voted early.