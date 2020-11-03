Baker nominates 1st Latina to Massachusetts’ highest court

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated Massachusetts Appeals Court Associate Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt to fill an open seat on the state’s highest court.

Wendlandt, if approved, would become the first Latina to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court that dates to 1692.

Baker at a news conference said Wendlandt’s colleagues described her as “brilliant, a home run, a great colleague who compromises” with a great sense of humor.

She has served on the appeals court since 2017.

The New Orleans native and daughter of Colombian immigrants has engineering degrees from the University of Illinois and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a law degree from Stanford University Law School.