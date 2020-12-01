Baker: Many COVID-19 clusters stem from religious services

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is urging those attending services at houses of worship to adhere to COVID-19 precautions, like wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The state is still seeing too many COVID-19 clusters that can be traced back to houses of worship, the Republican said Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, houses of workshop have experienced 36 clusters, Baker said.

The number of open small businesses in Massachusetts has dropped by 37% this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, while small business revenue is down 44% since the start of the year. That’s according to Harvard-based Opportunity Insights.