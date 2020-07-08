Baker launches 8 free COVID-19 testing sites including in Fall River, New Bedford

BOSTON (WPRI) — At Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s Wednesday coronavirus briefing he announced a new initiative to launch eight free COVID-19 testing sites, available from July 10 to Aug. 14.

The new testing sites created through this “Stop the Spread” initiative will be available to all state residents, even if they are asymptomatic.

“Focusing our efforts to increase testing in these communities will help identify new cases and stop the spread,” Baker said. “Residents of these communities, even those who are asymptomatic, are urged to take advantage of these new sites.”

The initiative targets eight communities that have had total cases and positive test rates above the state average, as well as a decline in testing volume since April. The testing sites plan to be launched in Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Lawrence Lowell, Lynn, Marlborough and New Bedford.

“While the commonwealth has made progress on reducing the overall positive test rate, there are still communities where the number of positive tests is above the average of the rest of the state,” Baker said.

These cities make up approximately 9% of the state’s population, but have seen 27% of the state’s positive tests in the last two weeks. The statewide positive test rate over these two weeks was approximately 2%, while in these cities it was 8%.

“Increased testing within these communities will help to identify new cases of COVID-19 and break the chains of community transmission,” COVID-19 Command Center Director & Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said. “As we move into the summer, we will continue to closely monitor positivity and testing rates across the Commonwealth.”

Total testing in these communities has declined 39% since the end of April, even though the total cases as a percentage of population in these communities is nearly double the state average.

“This initiative will provide widespread testing in easy to access community locations,” Lt. Governor Karyn Polito said. “If you live in these communities, please get tested to protect your family, loved ones and neighbors from COVID-19.”

Residents are reminded to answer calls when contacted by the Community Tracing Collaorative or their local board of health.

Visit mass.gov/stopthespread to find available testing locations.

There are also free isolation and recovery sites available, one located in North Hampton and one in Everett. Call (617) 367-5150 to access one of these sites.

