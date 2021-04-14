CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Baker: J&J pause not significantly slowing vaccine effort

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that Massachusetts is forging ahead with plans to vaccinate as many residents as possible despite pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the advice of federal authorities.

The vast majority of vaccine shots being administered in Massachusetts are the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines.

“The health and safety of our residents remains a paramount and fundamental concern for us,” Baker said. “The Commonwealth will closely monitor this issue and follow federal guidance as we continue to move forward with our vaccination program.”

The J&J vaccine accounted for about 3% of the vaccines set to be administered in the state this week.

The governor said the state is still on track to fully vaccinate 2 million people this week, which is about halfway to their goal.

Baker also announced Red Sox Week at the Hynes mass vaccination site will take place from April 19 until April 25.

“Red Sox Week at the Hynes will include bilingual Spanish speaking staff and volunteers, Spanish signage to help direct guests through the onsite registration and vaccination process, and Red Sox themed attractions,” Baker said.

Over 20,000 first dose vaccination appointment will be booked for communities of color, according to the governor.

Anyone with second dose appointments scheduled for the Hynes that week will not be impacted.

