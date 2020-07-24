Baker issues new travel order which includes filling out form, possible fines

BOSTON (WPRI) — Starting August 1, anyone entering Massachusetts from a state considered high-risk for COVID-19 will have to fill out a travel form prior to arrival, according to an executive order announced by Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday.

Unless exempt from the order, both visitors from out-of-state and Massachusetts residents returning home must also quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result administered within the previous 72 hours.

The exemptions include travelers coming from one of eight “lower-risk states,” which include all of New England, New York, New Jersey and Hawaii, along with people commuting to work or school, people receiving specialized medical treatment, and military personnel.

“We have a lower average for positive tests than many states around the country and we want to keep it that way as travel volumes increase from other states and around the world,” Baker said Friday. “The most important thing I’ll say today is very simple: every traveler coming to Massachusetts, no matter where they’re from, has a responsibility to help keep COVID-19 out of the Commonwealth.”

Failure to submit the travel form or comply with the quarantine requirement may result in a fine of $500 per day, according to Baker.

The Mass. Department of Public Health will continue to update the list of lower-risk states based on positive test rates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.