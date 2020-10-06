Baker: Halloween must be celebrated outside this year; indoor parties are ‘a really bad idea’

SALEM, Mass. (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Halloween is a go this year in Massachusetts, so long as people take the proper precautions against COVID-19.

While the state will be providing tips to residents regarding Halloween safety, Baker said rules and regulations must be decided upon by community.

He said deciding upon rules statewide would not be fair to the lower risk communities which have more flexibility.

“We do want to give local communities…the opportunity to make their own call with how they want to see Halloween operate,” Baker said.

Baker also emphasized that residents should be celebrating Halloween outside.

“Indoor Halloween parties are a really bad idea,” he said. “Indoor Halloween parties are, simply put, the wrong way to safely celebrate this particular holiday.”

Trick-or-treating will likely still be possible, Baker said, as long as everyone remains vigilant. He asked trick-or-treaters and their parents should stick together in small groups. He also said trick-or-treaters should also wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Baker advised anyone who plans to hand out candy wear both a face mask and gloves while doing so.

On Tuesday, state health officials reported 454 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

