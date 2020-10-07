CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Baker forms vaccine advisory group; state provides Halloween safety tips

Massachusetts

by: , STEVE LeBLANC and MARK PRATT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced the formation of an advisory group Wednesday to help the state prepare to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one becomes available.

The group includes medical professionals, public health experts, elected officials, community leaders and infectious disease specialists.

One day after Baker said Halloween is a go this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health also provided a series of tips on how to celebrate safely:

  • Enjoy Halloween outside rather than attending indoor events.
  • Place candy on a platter instead of a bowl.
  • Instead of traditional trick-or-treating, opt for one-way trick-or-treating, with treats placed outside of the home for trick-or-treaters as a “grab and go” while keeping distance from others.
  • Consider leaving hand sanitizer by any treats left out for trick-or-treaters to use.
  • Wear a face mask or face covering.
    • A costume mask is not a substitute for a face mask or face covering.  To protect yourself and others, ensure you are wearing a protective face mask or covering instead of or in addition to a costume mask.  
  • Observe good hand hygiene, including hand washing and use of alcohol-based sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol.  Carry hand sanitizer and use it often, especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy.
  • Refrain from touching your face.
  • Decorate your yard for others to enjoy from their car or while on a socially-distanced walk.
  • Hold virtual costume contests or pumpkin carving events.
  • Celebrate with members of your household with a Halloween-themed meal, Halloween movie night, or by preparing a Halloween scavenger hunt.
  • Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet of physical distance from all other participants who are not members of the same household.
  • Avoid:
    • Attending crowded costume parties held indoors, or any gatherings that exceed indoor or outdoor gathering limits;
    • Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming; and
    • Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.
    • Indoor haunted houses.
  • Stay home and refrain from Halloween activities, including handing out Halloween treats, if:
    • you feel unwell;
    • you have tested positive for COVID-19;
    • you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; or
    • you have traveled to or from a state that is not classified as lower risk within the last 14 days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

10/6/2020: Bill Kitsilis

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour