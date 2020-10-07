Baker forms vaccine advisory group; state provides Halloween safety tips

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced the formation of an advisory group Wednesday to help the state prepare to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one becomes available.
The group includes medical professionals, public health experts, elected officials, community leaders and infectious disease specialists.
One day after Baker said Halloween is a go this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health also provided a series of tips on how to celebrate safely:
- Enjoy Halloween outside rather than attending indoor events.
- Place candy on a platter instead of a bowl.
- Instead of traditional trick-or-treating, opt for one-way trick-or-treating, with treats placed outside of the home for trick-or-treaters as a “grab and go” while keeping distance from others.
- Consider leaving hand sanitizer by any treats left out for trick-or-treaters to use.
- Wear a face mask or face covering.
- A costume mask is not a substitute for a face mask or face covering. To protect yourself and others, ensure you are wearing a protective face mask or covering instead of or in addition to a costume mask.
- Observe good hand hygiene, including hand washing and use of alcohol-based sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol. Carry hand sanitizer and use it often, especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy.
- Refrain from touching your face.
- Decorate your yard for others to enjoy from their car or while on a socially-distanced walk.
- Hold virtual costume contests or pumpkin carving events.
- Celebrate with members of your household with a Halloween-themed meal, Halloween movie night, or by preparing a Halloween scavenger hunt.
- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet of physical distance from all other participants who are not members of the same household.
- Avoid:
- Attending crowded costume parties held indoors, or any gatherings that exceed indoor or outdoor gathering limits;
- Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming; and
- Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.
- Indoor haunted houses.
- Stay home and refrain from Halloween activities, including handing out Halloween treats, if:
- you feel unwell;
- you have tested positive for COVID-19;
- you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; or
- you have traveled to or from a state that is not classified as lower risk within the last 14 days.