Baker extends pause on eviction, foreclosures to October

BOSTON (WPRI) — The suspension of evictions and foreclosures in Massachusetts has been extended until October, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.

The pause on evictions and foreclosures was enacted back in April and was set to expire on Aug. 18.

Tenants and homeowners are encouraged to continue paying their rent or mortgages if possible. Throughout the extension, Baker said they will discuss new programs and policies to help tenants avoid being evicted.

The law prevents most residential and commercial evictions, as well as residential foreclosures. It does not relieve tenants or homeowners from their obligation to pay rent or make mortgage payments once the suspension is lifted.

Under the law, landlords are not allowed to send notifications to tenants that threaten eviction or the terminating of a lease. It also limits court actions, allows landlords to use “last month’s rent” for certain expenses and allows for alternative payment agreements.

For tenants, it relieves them from late fees and a negative credit reporting.