Baker creates clean heat commission to help cut emissions

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order Monday creating what he described as a first-in-the-nation “Commission on Clean Heat” to help craft policies to reduce heating fuel emissions in Massachusetts.

The task of the commission is to establish a heating fuel framework to help the state meet a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

“Recognizing the urgent challenge presented by climate change and the need to reduce emissions, our administration is convening this first-of-its-kind commission to help the Commonwealth meet our emissions reduction goals,” Baker said. “By soliciting the expertise of leaders with a variety of perspectives, including the affordable housing community, we can ensure that the strategies and policies we pursue to reduce emissions from heating fuels will be innovative, affordable, and equitable.”

The commission will be charged with developing policy recommendations to accelerate energy efficiency programs and to install clean heating systems in new and existing buildings.

It will also address transitioning existing distribution systems to clean energy.

Baker said the commission will deliver a set of policy recommendations by the end of November 2022.