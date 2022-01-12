Baker commutes two first-degree murder convictions

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has announced he’s commuted the first-degree murder convictions of Thomas Koonce and William Allen to second-degree murder, making each immediately eligible for parole.
The state Parole Board recently recommended commutations for both Koonce and Allen.
Koonce, a 54-year-old former United States Marine, has served 30 years in prison for the 1987 murder of Mark Santos.
Allen, 48, has served 27 years in prison for his role in the 1994 murder of Purvis Bester.
The commutations must now be approved by the Governor’s Council. Baker said both men have paid their debt to the Commonwealth.