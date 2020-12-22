Baker: Business capacity limited, nonessential surgeries postponed

BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Many Massachusetts businesses will be limited to 25% capacity and hospitals have been directed to postpone nonessential surgeries starting the day after Christmas to help curb an anticipated increase in new coronavirus cases after the holiday.

Gov. Charlie Baker also said Tuesday that social gatherings will be limited to 10 people inside and 25 people outside.

The new restrictions take effect Saturday and are scheduled to run for two weeks.

The goal is to prevent the state’s health care system from getting swamped with new COVID-19 cases while keeping schools and businesses open.