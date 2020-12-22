BOSTON (AP/WPRI) — Many Massachusetts businesses will be limited to 25% capacity and hospitals have been directed to postpone nonessential surgeries starting the day after Christmas to help curb an anticipated increase in new coronavirus cases after the holiday.
Gov. Charlie Baker also said Tuesday that social gatherings will be limited to 10 people inside and 25 people outside.
The new restrictions take effect Saturday and are scheduled to run for two weeks.
The goal is to prevent the state’s health care system from getting swamped with new COVID-19 cases while keeping schools and businesses open.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
- Baker: Business capacity limited, nonessential surgeries postponed
- Rare vaccine injury claims steered to obscure federal office
- Raimondo holds final COVID-19 briefing of 2020; 880 new infections, 8 deaths reported
- Newsfeed Now: New strain of coronavirus, Country singer surprises fan with new SUV