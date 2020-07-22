Baker announces grants to keep people fed during pandemic

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has announced the first round of grants to food producing and distribution organizations that will help ensure that families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic have access to nutritious, locally grown food.

He said Wednesday the nearly $3 million in initial grants are going to 26 organizations, including the Springfield public schools, the Salem Food Pantry, and the North of Boston Farm in Boxford.

“During this pandemic, Massachusetts’ food supply chain has faced significant challenges and there is an urgent need for food security to support our most vulnerable residents,” Baker said. “This new funding is a $3 million investment in the infrastructure we need to continue to respond to the impacts of the pandemic, while creating a system that provides more equitable access to nutritious, local food in the Commonwealth.”

The grants are part of the state’s $36 million Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program.

The Republican governor made the announcement at a Salvation Army facility in Lynn that has distributed 1.8 million meals during the pandemic.