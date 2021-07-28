Baker announces $17.3M in grants to repair dams, seawalls

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker announced more than $17.3 million in grants Wednesday aimed at helping repair failing dams, coastal infrastructure and levees across the state.

The grants — awarded by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs as part of their Dam and Seawall Program — will support construction projects in more than two dozen communities.

“The Commonwealth’s cities and towns are seeing the impacts of climate change every day, and our administration is committed to providing needed funding to support critical resilience projects to address these issues,” Baker said. “These grants will help municipalities make substantial progress to maintain and repair aging dams and seawalls across Massachusetts.”

Baker said the grants will help toughen critical resilience projects in the face of a changing climate.

Sen. Bruce Tarr, the Republican leader in the Massachusetts Senate, said the project represents a critical partnership between the administration, the legislature and municipal leaders.

“Dams and seawalls are challenging and costly pieces of infrastructure that must be maintained for public safety, environmental protection, and the health of drinking water,” Tarr said. “Yet for communities, the cost of maintaining them is a heavy burden that strains municipal budgets. Thanks to this grant program and the significant resources it brings, communities don’t have to go it alone in building and maintaining these critical structures.”