Baker amends $275 million equity package to address COVID-19; state tops 8,000 deaths

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — Massachusetts has hit another somber coronavirus milestone as the number of confirmed and probable pandemic-related deaths climbs past 8,000.

The state Department of Public Health on Friday reported 50 new deaths and 233 new confirmed or probable cases, a slight uptick from the 226 new cases reported the previous day.

Gov. Charlie Baker proposed spending $275 million on a coronavirus economic relief package with emphasis on investment in small businesses, particularly those that are minority owned and in low-income communities.

Baker said the legislation is actually an update to a $275 million package to promote equity across Massachusetts that was introduced prior to the pandemic.

He said the original economic development packaged was the product of a year-long planning process. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the administration is asking the legislature to consider amendments to the proposal and reallocate some of the funding.

“By funding more affordable housing, implementing critical zoning reform, stabilizing neighborhoods, and supporting minority-owned businesses with record levels of funding, these proposed changes will bring critical relief and promote equity across Massachusetts amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Baker said.

The $275-million proposal focuses on three main concerns: housing, community development and business competitiveness.

The adjustments focus on modifying the proposed programs to target funding to the communities hardest hit by COVID-19, reallocating funding to better address the economic impacts of COVID-19 and establishing new tools to drive economic growth in communities and among businesses facing barriers to entry.

The administration is proposing allocating an additional $15 million for neighborhood stabilization, to make a total of $40 million, in hopes of bringing affordable and safe housing units on the market.

An increase of $25 million is being recommended for Community Development Financial Institutions, for a total of $35 million. This increase will allow the state to invest in more small businesses, especially those owned by underrepresented populations.

The legislature is also being asked to triple funding for grants to support micro businesses, from $5-to-$15 million.

An act included in the legislation would support the administration’s goal to produce 135,000 new housing units by 2025. This act also includes enabling cities and towns to adopt zoning practices through a simple majority vote, rather than the current two-thirds super majority.