Baker: 70% of Mass. school districts plan in-person instruction

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says about 70% of Massachusetts public school districts plan to bring children back to the classroom at least part-time this fall.

Baker said Tuesday those districts plan either a hybrid model or full in-person instruction.

More than 370 districts have reported their fall plans to state education officials. He said he is encouraged by the numbers.

The governor has long made clear his desire for in-person learning, despite push-back from the state’s largest teachers unions that are encouraging remote-only learning for at least the start of the school year until school buildings can be made safe.

