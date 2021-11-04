Baker: 500+ locations to offer vaccines for children ages 5-11 in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday parents of kids ages 5-11 can start making vaccine appointments at more than 500 locations across Massachusetts.

Baker said families should check in with their child’s health care provider, but appointments at hundreds of sites statewide will soon be available on online. The COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line is also available by calling 211.

Dr. Kevin Churchwell, president and CEO of Boston Children’s Hospital, said they’re prepared to offer children ages 5-11 the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Friday.

“With children under the age of 12 unvaccinated, they have been and are at a risk for serious disease from COVID-19,” Churchwell said.

Churchwell said doctors continue to see pediatric cases, with some resulting in hospitalizations.

“Vaccination of children will protect them, and will slow the spread to the unvaccinated and to other very at-risk individuals. Vaccinating children will reduce the roll of this virus on everyone,” Churchwell said.

Baker said the site locations will range from doctor’s offices and pharmacies to hospitals and community-based clinics or health centers.

Several locations, such as the Discovery Museum in Acton, Boston’s Museum of Science, Springfield Museum, EcoTarium Museum and other locations will be offering vaccinations specifically for children ages 5-11.

“With this mix-model of providers, nearly every Massachusetts child lives within 30 minutes of a vaccine clinic,” Baker said.

Children who live or study in Massachusetts that are between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine as of Nov. 2. Children may also get their second dose in Massachusetts even if they received their first dose in another state.

Baker said the state leads the nation in vaccine administration, including adolescent vaccination, with over 80% of youth ages 12-17 have received at least one dose. Over 4.7 million individuals are fully vaccinated, with more than 92% of all adults having at least one dose.