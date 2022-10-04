BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Nearly three dozen of the Venezuelan migrants who unexpectedly arrived on Martha’s Vineyard last month will be moved to more sustainable housing this week.

The Baker administration said Tuesday that 49 were initially transported to Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC), but 14 have already left for “opportunities in and outside Massachusetts.”

The governor’s office did not specify where the remaining 35 are being moved.

The group of migrants arrived on Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14, to the surprise of local officials and community organizations who said they were given no advance notice.

St. Andrew’s Parish in Edgartown served as a temporary shelter to the group of men, women, and children for two days. There, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services set up translated legal services, clothing options, food, and beds for the nearly 50 Venezuelans.

The refugees were later transferred to JBCC where they received health care, crisis counseling services, and legal services in Spanish, according to the governor’s office.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed to Boston media the two planes the migrants arrived on were sent to Massachusetts as part of his state’s relocation program.

One of the Venezuelans, who chose to remain anonymous, told 12 News he was approached by a woman in Texas who offered a flight to Massachusetts.