Autopsy: 5-year-old boy died of ‘violence and neglect’

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This undated family photograph provided on Friday Oct. 22, 2021, by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office shows Elijah Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H. Elijah was last seen at his home in Merrimack, N.H., sometime within the last 30 days, but was never reported missing prior to state child welfare officials notifying authorities. Law enforcement officials said 40 officers are searching an area of Abington, Mass., for the child. (Family Photo/New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An autopsy shows that a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who went missing and was found dead in Massachusetts died of “violence and neglect,” and his death was a homicide.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts determined Elijah Lewis suffered “facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.”

His body was found buried in the woods in Abington on Oct. 23. Elijah was last seen at his home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, sometime within 30 days before that.

His mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and Joseph Stapf were arrested last month in New York.

They pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and child endangerment charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/19/2021: Peter Neronha, Attorney General, (D) RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community