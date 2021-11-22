Autopsy: 5-year-old boy died of ‘violence and neglect’

This undated family photograph provided on Friday Oct. 22, 2021, by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office shows Elijah Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H. Elijah was last seen at his home in Merrimack, N.H., sometime within the last 30 days, but was never reported missing prior to state child welfare officials notifying authorities. Law enforcement officials said 40 officers are searching an area of Abington, Mass., for the child. (Family Photo/New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An autopsy shows that a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who went missing and was found dead in Massachusetts died of “violence and neglect,” and his death was a homicide.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts determined Elijah Lewis suffered “facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.”

His body was found buried in the woods in Abington on Oct. 23. Elijah was last seen at his home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, sometime within 30 days before that.

His mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and Joseph Stapf were arrested last month in New York.

They pleaded not guilty to witness tampering and child endangerment charges.