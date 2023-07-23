EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — A rescue operation is underway for a paddleboarder who went missing Sunday night at Edgartown Great Pond in Martha’s Vineyard, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Crews responded to the scene around 7:45 p.m. after receiving calls about a 43-year-old male paddleboarder who had gone into the water and struggled to stay on the surface.

Another paddleboarder was on the pond at the same time, state police said, and watched the man go under the water and not resurface.

Several agencies are currently assisting in finding the man.