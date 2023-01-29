SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man on Sunday.

The missing man, Jeffrey Allard, 57, was not located during the search, nor was any evidence related to his disappearance.

Sunday’s search marked the third day that state police have assisted Marlborough Police in the search for Allard. The State Police Air Wing and K-9 Unit assisted in the search earlier this week in the Farm Road area where the reservoir is located.

Sunday was also the third day of the water search for Allard, which will not resume Monday unless new information is developed.

Mr. Allard was last seen several days ago after leaving a medical facility in Marlborough.

Anyone who may have seen Mr. Allard or has information about him should call 911 or Marlborough Police at (508) 485-1212.