Authorities release name of woman shot, killed by police in Mass.

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the woman shot and killed by police in Saugus, Massachusetts over the weekend.

The Essex District Attorney’s office says the woman shot in Saugus on Saturday afternoon was 38-year-old Stephanie Gerardi.

The shooting happened when three Saugus police officers responded to a home after getting a request for assistance involving a person in distress.

Authorities say the officers entered the residence and were confronted by a woman brandishing a knife.

One of the officers fired three times, striking the woman.

The shooting is under investigation.

The officer who opened fire was placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/6/2021: Gov. Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com