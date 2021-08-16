Authorities release name of woman shot, killed by police in Mass.

SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the woman shot and killed by police in Saugus, Massachusetts over the weekend.

The Essex District Attorney’s office says the woman shot in Saugus on Saturday afternoon was 38-year-old Stephanie Gerardi.

The shooting happened when three Saugus police officers responded to a home after getting a request for assistance involving a person in distress.

Authorities say the officers entered the residence and were confronted by a woman brandishing a knife.

One of the officers fired three times, striking the woman.

The shooting is under investigation.

The officer who opened fire was placed on administrative leave.