NATICK, Mass. (WPRI) — On Saturday night, authorities recovered the body of a boater whose canoe capsized on Fiske Pond in Natick.

Massachusetts State Police said they located the victim at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday by using side-scan sonar.

Police said another person, who was in the capsized canoe, made it to shore on his own before first responders arrived.

The incident is under investigation.