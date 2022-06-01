BOSTON (AP) — A suspect in the 1984 killing of a South Boston man that authorities say was linked to mobster James “Whitey” Bulger’s control of the drug trade in the neighborhood has been held without bail.

Michael Lewis pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Brian Watson.

Lewis’ attorney says his coient denies the allegations.

Prosecutors say Lewis shot Watson as they were looking for a drug dealer who had ratted out Lewis‘ associate to Bulger, who then demanded a $5,000 shakedown.