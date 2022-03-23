BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A 50-year-old fingerprint and information from a new witness identified just within the past few years has led to the arrest of a suspect in a 1971 killing in Massachusetts.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Bedford police Chief Ken Fong announced Tuesday that 76-year-old Arthur Louis Massei was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Natalie Scheublin.

The 54-year-old victim was found by her husband bound, stabbed and beaten in the basement of their Bedford home on June 10, 1971.

Massei is being held pending his arraignment Wednesday. It was not clear if he had an attorney.