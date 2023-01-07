COHASSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts authorities say they concluded the ground search for a Cohasset woman who has not been seen since New Year’s Day.

Massachusetts State Police said the search concluded around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. There are no plans to return on Sunday.

Ana Walshe, a mother of 3, was last seen at her home early in the morning on New Year’s Day. Her husband and employer simultaneously reported her missing 3 days later.

In a news release sent out on Saturday, police also stated that the cause of the fire that broke out inside Walshe’s former home was accidental.

Walshe is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion. It is also believed that she has a Eastern European accent.

Anyone who knows of Walshe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cohasset Detective Harrison Schmidt, at (781) 383-1055 ext. 6108 or email hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.