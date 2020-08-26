Attorney: Missing Brockton soldier’s body found in Texas

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a body found near Fort Hood is likely that of a soldier from Brockton who has been missing since last week.

Temple police said late Tuesday that identification found with the body indicates the man may be missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes.

Fernandes is the third soldier from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year, and two have been found dead.

Natalie Khawam is representing the Fernandes family and said Army police told them about the discovery. She said the body was found hanging in a tree and that Fernandes’ backpack was with him.

Khawam said police found the 23-year-old’s driver’s license inside.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/24/2020: Joe Flemming

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour