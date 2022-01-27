Attleboro woman charged amid investigation into deadly shooting at Braintree mall; gunman still at-large

QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting inside a Braintree mall over the weekend, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Samantha Schwartz, 27, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Quincy, however, Morrissey confirmed she is not the one who pulled the trigger.

The incident occurred at the South Shore Plaza, when Morrissey said 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley was shot by another man while shopping Saturday afternoon. Beasley was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Schwartz has been charged with accessory to murder, after the fact. Morrissey said the charges stem from actions Schwartz took following the shooting, though he did not specify what those actions were.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, where Morrissey said “the details relative to the basis for the accessory charge may be disclosed in court.”

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, Morrissey said, and the shooter remains at-large.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Braintree Police Department by calling (781) 794-8620 or the Massachusetts State Police at (781) 830-4990.