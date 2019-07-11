As Worcester breaks ground on Polar Park, Pawtucket still mulling redevelopment plans

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — It was a big day for baseball fans in Worcester.

The city ceremoniously broke ground Thursday on Polar Park, which will be the new home of the Red Sox’ Triple-A affiliate by 2021.

Last year, the Pawtucket Red Sox announced the team was moving to Worcester after they were unable to reach a deal for a new stadium with Rhode Island lawmakers.

The Worcester stadium costs roughly $100 million and city leaders hope it will encourage additional downtown development.

Meanwhile, Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said they’ve been collaborating with the state on a request for proposals for the use of McCoy Stadium and revitalization of the city’s downtown area. So far, Grebien says the city has received six responses.

Groundbreaking ceremony for Polar Park in Worcester is jammed. People are excited for the @PawSox to relocate. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/69rQ1Uretv — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) July 11, 2019

“Pawtucket is a desirable location for development and there is a lot of interest from investors, especially in our five federally designated opportunity zones,” Grebien said. “By the state’s schedule, we will have an announcement by the end of September.”

The state also recently passed legislation that enables the financing of redevelopment initiatives in Pawtucket.

“The legislation is a truly unique opportunity for Pawtucket to revitalize our city center,” Grebien said. “It will allow the city to invest in infrastructure and make other public improvements in order to facilitate the redevelopment of downtown Pawtucket.”