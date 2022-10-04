BOSTON (WPRI) — A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported explosion on the Northeastern University campus back in September.

That’s according to the FBI’s Boston office and U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, who are holding a news conference to discuss the details of the case.

The university said a staff member suffered minor injuries when a package exploded on Sept. 13. A second suspicious package was also found and neutralized by the bomb squad.

