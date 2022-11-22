HINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The driver in Monday’s deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been arrested, according to the Plymouth County DA’s Office.

Bradley Rein, 53, was taken into custody Monday night and has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle.

More than a dozen ambulances responded to Derby Street around 10:45 a.m. after a Toyota 4Runner crashed through the store’s front window.

One person, identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least sixteen other people were taken to the hospital. Dr. William Tollefsen at South Shore Hospital said several of the victims have life- or limb-threatening injuries.

Rein is due to be arraigned in Hingham District Court.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.