Arrest made in cold case of Massachusetts State Police colonel’s sister

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police, along with police in North Carolina, have arrested 61-year-old Michael Hand of Troutman, N.C. for the 1986 homicide of 15-year-old Tracy Gilpin of Kingston, Mass.

Tracy’s sister is Col. Kerry Gilpin, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police.

Col. Gilpin released this statement following the arrest:

My family and I would like to thank Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, the Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab, the Kingston and Plymouth Police Departments, police in North Carolina, and all of the investigators who have worked diligently over the last 31 years to solve Tracy’s murder. We are also extremely grateful to the members of the public who have provided information to investigators. For the past three decades, we have remained hopeful that Tracy’s murderer would be identified. The much-welcomed news of an arrest in the case leaves us cautiously optimistic that justice for Tracy is within reach. My thoughts today are not just with my own family, but also with all the families who have lost loved ones to violence. We will continue to work tirelessly to find justice for all murder victims.

Hand is expected in court in North Carolina on Monday.