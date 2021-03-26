Armed robbery suspect in stolen cruiser leads police on chase through Mass. communities

QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) — Authorities are negotiating with an armed robbery suspect who stole a Rockland police cruiser and led officers on a chase into Quincy Friday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Multiple police agencies surrounded the stolen cruiser on Burgin Parkway while a state police STOP Team and crisis negotiators were on the scene.

The suspect then was able to take off again in the cruiser but was soon stopped for a second time on Burgin Parkway by the BJ’s gas station.

UPDATE Suspect still in vehicle, has moved vehicle to Burgin Parkway in area of Quincy St. Vehicle blocked in by MSP STOP Team and negotiations ongoing. We will continue to talk to the suspect. We are prepared for a lengthy negotiation. https://t.co/crOZbR8vNT — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 26, 2021

“We will continue to talk to the suspect. We are prepared for a lengthy negotiation,” state police tweeted.

The MBTA also requested that Red Line and commuter rail service be stopped in the immediate area.

The suspect remains armed and the public is urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.