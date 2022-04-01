NORWOOD, Mass. (WPRI) — Though trending lower, prices at the pump are still high, and one Massachusetts auto dealer is giving away thousands of gallons of gas to help drivers out.

About 30 miles north of Providence, car dealership mogul Ernie Boch Jr. says he is giving away around 7,000 gallons of gas at the Irving gas station on Route One in Norwood, Mass.

Boch, calling it an April “Fuels” Day special, said the giveaway started at 7 a.m. and will run until all the gas is gone.

Norwood police say they will be in the area to keep traffic moving.