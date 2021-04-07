REVERE, Mass. (WPRI) — One day after receiving his own COVID-19 vaccine shot, Mass. Governor Charlie Baker is headed to another clinic to give an update on the state’s vaccination efforts.

At noon Wednesday, Baker is scheduled to join Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and other health officials on a tour of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center vaccine site in Revere.

Massachusetts passed more than 1.5 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The state opened eligibility to people 55 and older on Monday, along with individuals with certain medical conditions. Baker said the medical conditions were adjusted to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance.

Mass. Department of Public Health reported 61,251 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, and an additional 12 people in the state had died after contracting the virus.

The data also shows 725 people in the hospital with COVID-19, with 169 patients in the intensive care unit and 97 on ventilators.

More than 2.5 million people have also received their first dose of the vaccine, according to Baker.