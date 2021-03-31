Anti-Asian attacks prompt call for updated hate crimes law in Mass.

BOSTON (AP) — A national spike in anti-Asian hate crimes is prompting Massachusetts lawmakers to push a bill aimed at expanding and clarifying hate crimes laws.

The bill would combine two existing laws and adding gender and immigration status as protected classes when determining if a hate crime has been committed.

State Rep. Tram Nguyen is one of the bill’s co-sponsors.

Nguyen said during a legislative panel Wednesday that the Atlanta killings brought to the national consciousness the racial bias that many Asian Americans experience.