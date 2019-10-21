Another high-flying drone spotted near Boston’s airport

FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2014, file photo, a drone is demonstrated in Brigham City, Utah. The Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, that owners of many small drones and model airplanes will have to register them with the government, in response to increasing reports of drones flying near manned aircraft and […]

BOSTON (AP) — A drone has been spotted by the crew of a commercial plane near Boston’s Logan International Airport for the second time in less than a week.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew of a JetBlue flight on approach to Logan saw the drone just before 6 p.m. Sunday about two miles southeast of the airport.

The sighting was reported to state police, who are investigating.

A state police spokesman said the drone was spotted at about 3,500 feet, higher than legally allowed.

An aircraft crew also spotted a drone shortly after takeoff from Logan on Oct. 14.

No charges have been announced in either case.