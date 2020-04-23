1  of  2
Another 80,000 Massachusetts residents file for unemployment

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, April 22, 2020 photo a passer-by walks past pedestrian traffic pylons, front left and front right, in an outdoor mall where most stores remain closed out of concern for the coronavirus, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — More than 80,000 people filed for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts last week as the state becomes a coronavirus hotspot.

Data released by federal officials Thursday shows that more than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits nationwide last week.

There were 80,345 new claims in Massachusetts. More than 650,000 people have filed for unemployment in Massachusetts in the last five weeks.

The Massachusetts death toll in the coronavirus pandemic surged past 2,000 on Wednesday.

Public health officials said there were 221 new deaths, pushing the overall toll to 2,182.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

