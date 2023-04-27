COHASSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The Cohasset man accused of killing his wife and dismembering her body earlier this year faced a judge Thursday morning.

Brian Walshe, 46, was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, misleading a police investigation, and improper conveyance of a human body.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

Ana Walshe (Cohasset Police Department handout)

In the months leading up to her disappearance, prosecutors said Brian Walshe believed his wife, Ana Walshe, was having an affair and hired a private investigator to track her.

Brian Walshe’s defense attorney, Tracy Miner, said there is a lack of evidence in this case.

“In the four months, there’s been no body found, no indication of if she died, how she died, there’s no murder weapon, there’s no motive,” Miner said. “The government suggests that Mr. Walshe suspected his wife of an affair, but there’s really no evidence of that.”

Ana Walshe, 39, was reported missing back in January, when it is presumed she was heading to Logan Airport. Investigators said the mother of three had booked a flight to Washington D.C., where she works, but never boarded the flight.

Brian Walshe has been in custody since he was arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife, who has since been presumed dead.

While investigating, detectives uncovered a series of gruesome internet searches he made shortly after reporting her missing, including “10 ways to dispose of a body” and “can you be charged with murder without a body.”

Investigators also uncovered a large amount of evidence pointing to Ana Walshe’s murder, including a bloody knife found in the couple’s basement, as well as a hacksaw and other suspicious items at a transfer station in Peabody.

Brian Walshe was also seen on surveillance video at a home improvement store buying hundreds of dollars’ worth of cleaning supplies the day after his wife was last seen.