Amid vaping ban, Mass. Cannabis Control Commission approves marijuana home delivery

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – As Massachusetts made headlines for new restrictions on vaping, the state is opening the door for new ways to purchase marijuana.

On Tuesday, the state’s Cannabis Control Commission voted to approve a home delivery option for marijuana customers.

Starting in the next few weeks, recreational marijuana users could be able to fill out an application to have pot delivered right to their door.

In a move that is all about convenience, some are worried about safety.

Members of the law enforcement community have voiced their concern.

Many are worried these delivery trucks could become targets of crime.

Marijuana is mainly a cash business. For members of the law enforcement, the idea of delivery trucks riding around full of retail and cash does not sit well.

The CCC approved a number of safety measures along with this new delivery option.

Each delivery vehicle will have two people assigned to it, alarm systems will be installed, and body cameras will be warn for every transaction.

“Anything that is finding a balance between opposing points of view is not going to satisfy either party,” said Cannabis Control Commission chairman Steven Hoffman. “We’ll monitor it and continue working with law enforcement to make any changes that are necessary.”​

Applications will roll out in about two months.

There is a final hurdle for this measure to get through in order for it to go into effect.

Each host community will have to approve pot delivery to your door.