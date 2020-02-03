Live Now
Amid coronavirus threat, Sen. Markey wants global health chief appointed

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts has discussed steps he thinks the federal government should take to address the threat of coronavirus.

Sen. Edward Markey visited the Cambridge Health Alliance in Everett, Massachusetts on Sunday, according to his office. Markey, the ranking member of a Senate subcommittee on East Asia, says he wants President Donald Trump to appoint a permanent global health chief to address the growing threat.

Massachusetts health officials said Saturday that a Boston man had tested positive for the new virus that hit China and has spread to other nations— the first case in the state.

